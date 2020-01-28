Farmington residents can vote early in the 2020 presidential primary at Farmington City Hall.
The Minnesota 2020 U.S. Presidential Nomination Primary is slated for March 3 and residents can pre-register to vote by Feb. 11.
Those who have moved since the November 2018 election, have changed one’s name, or have not voted within the last four years will need to register to vote.
The address on one’s driver’s license should be one’s residence and not where one works or picks up mail.
Where you vote depends on one’s residence, which should match the address on a driver’s license.
Register online at www.mnvotes.org or pick up a form at city hall.
Questions can be directed to cmuller@FarmingtonMN.gov or call 651-280-6803.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.