Early primary voting open at Farmington City Hall

Farmington residents can vote early in the 2020 presidential primary at Farmington City Hall.

The Minnesota 2020 U.S. Presidential Nomination Primary is slated for March 3 and residents can pre-register to vote by Feb. 11.

Those who have moved since the November 2018 election, have changed one’s name, or have not voted within the last four years will need to register to vote.

The address on one’s driver’s license should be one’s residence and not where one works or picks up mail.

Where you vote depends on one’s residence, which should match the address on a driver’s license.

Register online at www.mnvotes.org or pick up a form at city hall.

Questions can be directed to cmuller@FarmingtonMN.gov or call 651-280-6803.

