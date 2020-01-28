Farmington residents can vote early for the 2020 presidential primary at Farmington City Hall.
The Minnesota primary is slated for March 3 and residents can pre-register to vote by Feb. 11 for the March 3 primary 2020 U.S. Presidential Nomination Primary.
If you moved since the November 2018 election, have changed your name, or have not voted within the last four years, you will need to register to vote.
To note, the address on your driver’s license should be where you live and not where you work or pick up mail.
Where you vote depends on where your house is physically located and that is the address to register under. It should match the address on your driver’s license.
Register online or check out your registration at www.mnvotes.org or pick up a form at city hall.
If you have questions, contact cmuller@FarmingtonMN.gov or call 651-280-6803.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.