The Farmington City Council will make an appointment Monday to the vacancy that will occur with when Council Member Joshua Hoyt becomes mayor.
The council interviewed four finalists for the position Monday, Dec. 21.
The finalists were Joy Pearson, Rob Carpentier, Wendy Stenger and Phil Windschitl.
Windschitl, a police officer, currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission and ran for City Council in 2018. Carpentier, a school teacher, previously ran for the District 192 School Board and has served as a member of the Farmington Parks and Recreation Committee.
The eight candidates who were interviewed previously by the council included Council Member Robyn Craig, whose term is expiring, Eric Edwards, who was one of five City Council candidates in the 2020 election; Jared Schroeder, and Kristina Rhoads.
The winners of the two seats in the 2020 election were Katie Porter and Steve Wilson. They will serve on the council with Mayor-elect Hoyt and Council Member Katie Bernhjelm.
