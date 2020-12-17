The Farmington City Council interviewed eight candidates for a soon-to-be vacant position when Council Member Joshua Hoyt becomes mayor after the first of the year.
Four emerged as finalists for the position, who will be interviewed on Monday.
The finalists are Joy Pearson, Rob Carpentier, Wendy Stenger and Phil Windschitl.
Windschitl, a police officer, currently serves on the city’s Planning Commission and ran for City Council in 2018. Carpentier, a school teacher, previously ran for the District 192 School Board and has served as a member of the Farmington Parks and Recreation Committee. The newspaper was unable to gather information about Pearson or Stenger before presstime.
The candidates who were interviewed also included Council Member Robyn Craig, whose term expires at the end of the year, Eric Edwards, who was one of five City Council candidates in the 2020 election; Jared Schroeder, and Kristina Rhoads.
The winners of the two seats in the 2020 election were Katie Porter and Steve Wilson. They will serve on the council with Mayor-elect Hoyt and Council Member Katie Bernhjelm.
