Check out a Farmington City Council forum video here. 

The Farmington City Council Candidate Public Forum was filmed on Oct. 15 at Farmington City Hall. Moving Tree Media provided hosting, video, and audio services for this event. The voter's guide mentioned at the end of the video can be found here: https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_thisweek/free/five-seek-two-farmington-city-council-seats/article_fee71750-0407-11eb-b80d-8f80e4582721.html

