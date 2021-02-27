City Administrator David McKnight is starting his Running for Rambling River Center fundraiser to buy a new gym-quality treadmill for the center’s Jack and Bev McKnight Fitness Room.
“As the city administrator, I see this as a great way to support our seniors who have done so much for our community over the years,” McKnight said.
McKnight will be accepting donations to run 100 miles of city streets and trails from April 1 to June 30. Fundraising will begin March 1 and his goal is to raise $6,000 for the treadmill.
“With the pandemic and the closure of local gyms twice over the past year and being a member of the Rambling River Center, I have used the fitness center a lot,” McKnight said. “This use has shown me that there is a need for some equipment upgrades.”
In 2009, the McKnight family made a donation to purchase the naming rights of the Jack and Bev McKnight Fitness Room. The family chose that room specifically because it is the former city council chambers, where David and his father, Jack McKnight, spent time serving on the City Council.
Donations to the Running for RRC fundraiser can be made by the mile or in a specific dollar amount. All of the proceeds raised will go directly to the purchase of the treadmill. Checks can be made out to the “City of Farmington” and they can be mailed or dropped off at City Hall, 430 Third St.
Those with questions about the fundraiser or to donate, email McKnight at DMcKnight@FarmingtonMN.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.