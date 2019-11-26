Blue Christmas worship service for those grieving loved ones
Will you celebrate the holidays without a loved one this season? 

The public is invited to attend "A Blue Christmas Worship" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Faith Methodist Church, 710 8th St., in Farmington.

This special service will offer quiet music and reflection, especially appropriate for anyone who may need time and space to acknowledge loss and grief during this holiday season.

Whether you have lost a beloved person or pet this year or in the past or are experiencing grief, loss, or disappointment, come to the service and understand you are not alone.

The service will communicate how you can find and experience hope and light and love.

There will be a freewill offering supper offered from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the worship service at the church. 

