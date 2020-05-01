Chill Ice Cream Studio in Farmington has found a way to honor the members of the Farmington High School class of 2020, while schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 28, Chill’s Facebook page announced it would be running an online contest for 65 days to honor the FHS seniors. Community members were invited to nominate a senior each day. One name would be picked at random every day until June 1 to receive a wrist band that would allow the winner to come in for a free scoop of ice cream all summer until Labor Day, said Chill owner Chris Kulus.
Kulus said at the time he wasn’t sure when the business would be allowed to reopen or serve ice cream again, so he initially committed to giving away 130 wrist bands – one for a winning student and another for the winner to give a band to their friend.
On April 24, the contest was stopped when the ice cream shop reopened for take out ice cream. Kulus decided to pick all of the remaining names at once rather than stretch the contest out so winners could enjoy their ice cream sooner.
On the last day he picked out 76 names and only gave the remaining wrist bands to seniors, so the focus could be on the upcoming graduates. Kulus gave away a total 164 wrist bands between from March 28 to April 24, he said.
“I felt like it was our part to help in the community,” Kulus said.
Kulus has more plans to support the class of 2020. He said he was recently approved by Guinness World Records to attempt a world record for the longest line of soda floats. Later this year he plans to hold event as a fundraiser for scholarships for the graduating seniors. He’s in the preliminary stages of planning the event, so a date has not been finalized.
“I’m going for 1,334 root beer floats in a row and then accepting donations toward college scholarships,” he said.
– Patty Dexter
