The Waconia School Board interviewed two Dakota County school administrators this week among its six semifinalists for the district’s superintendent position, which will be vacated by Pat Devine who will retire from District 110 on June 30.
The semifinalists were selected from a pool of 16 applicants based on criteria established by the board.
They semifinalists are:
Lisa Edwards, director of elementary learning for Farmington Area Public Schools;
Brian Gersich, assistant superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District;
Karsten Anderson, superintendent of Red Wing Public Schools;
Khuzana DeVaan, principal of Southview Elementary in Waconia;
Kenneth Gagner, superintendent of area schools in Braham; and
Andrew Vollmuth, principal of Normandale Hills Elementary with Bloomington Public Schools.
The board had interviews for the semifinalists Monday and Tuesday. The board will hold a special meeting Monday, May 9, at 4 p.m. to conduct a second round of interviews and select one finalist.
All interviews are held in the media center of Waconia High School and are open to the public.
The final steps are contract negotiations with the finalist followed by a special board meeting May 16 to approve an employment contract. The new superintendent’s first day is July 1.
