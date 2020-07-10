Farmington-based DM Consulting LLC launched its digital marketing and Wordpress website service for women in the health and fitness industry, focusing on women helping women in a male-dominated industry. In support of the recent Black Lives Matter movement DM Consulting will provide Wordpress services at a 75 percent discount to minority owned businesses, no matter what industry they are in.

“I want to use my skills in Wordpress, Mailchimp and content creation to help other women grow their own businesses,” said Dawn Marcotte, CEO of DM Consulting. “I also feel strongly that I need to use my skills to help people who would have often been left out of the opportunities available in building an online business. A website is a must have for any business these days and I can help provide that ticket to play.”

DM Consullting LLC is a digital marketing company founded this year focusing on creating websites, content and email marketing.

More is at https://dm-consultingllc.com.

