The Farmington High School marching band performed for parents recently at Tiger Stadium, which had new turf installed this year. The band featured songs from its new show called “Punk,” playing selections from the band Green Day.
Farmington band has a punk rock attitude
- Photo from FHS Marching Band/Twitter
