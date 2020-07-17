The Minnesota Association of Government Communicators has awarded the city of Farmington silver awards for two 2019 communications projects.
“It feels great to receive these awards from a panel of our peers,” said Lauren Siebenaler, communications specialist.
The city’s new logo and a Water Tower Reconditioning video were the projects awarded.
The logo was implemented at the beginning of 2019 and since then significant work has been put into updating city materials while keeping the cost low.
The video was published in July 2019. It was a behind-the-scenes look into the improvements made to the water tower as it underwent a rehabilitation project.
“It’s wonderful to be recognized for the enhanced communication efforts of the city,” said Cable Coordinator Tim Klausler. “We look forward to continue creating these types of short videos that focus on a variety of topics here at the city of Farmington.”
For more information, visit FarmingtonMN.gov/News.
