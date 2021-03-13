Farmington author Stacy Boatman had her story “Sewing a Legacy” included in the recently released “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles & Divine Intervention.”
Boatman, who released the novel “Bittersweet Goodbye” in 2018, wrote the story about her grandmother’s sewing machine.
Boatman enjoys running, kayaking with her friends and high school sweetheart-turned-husband, and reading on her porch.
Boatman is a pediatric nurse and the parent of four children.
“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles & Divine Intervention” includes 101 stories about “the miracles that can happen for anyone.” More information is at chickensoup.com.
