Farmington author Stacy Boatman had her story “Sewing a Legacy” included in the recently released “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles & Divine Intervention.”

Boatman, who released the novel “Bittersweet Goodbye” in 2018, wrote the story about her grandmother’s sewing machine.

Boatman enjoys running, kayaking with her friends and high school sweetheart-turned-husband, and reading on her porch.

Boatman is a pediatric nurse and the parent of four children.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Miracles & Divine Intervention” includes 101 stories about “the miracles that can happen for anyone.” More information is at chickensoup.com.

