The American Legion Post 189 in Farmington is organizing a blood drive 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, in the banquet room of the VFW, 421 Third St.
People must have an appointment to participate. No walk-ins are allowed. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Legion 189 to schedule an appointment.
Those who give blood during the event will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Term and conditions apply at amazon.com/gc-legal and rcblood.org/together.
