Veterans living in Farmington were honored for their service and dedication in a Veterans Day program Nov. 8 at the Legacy Homes and Trinity Care Center.

Farmington American Legion Post 189 and Apple Valley Color Guard entertained with two special veterans programs. 

"As commander of Farmington Legion, it is an honor to hold these types of programs for the veterans as it brings back some memories, some are good and some are not, but I always enjoy spending time with them and hearing their stories. I always say God bless you and God bless America," said Farmington American Legion Post Cmdr. Douglas Taube.

All veterans were given a U.S. flag from a Farmington post member along with handshake with gratitude for their service to our country.

