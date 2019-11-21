Soup luncheon fundraiser

The Farmington American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 will host a soup luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Farmington VFW Post 7662 in the club room, located at 421 Third St., in downtown Farmington.

Tickets are $8 and proceeds will serve veterans in the community.

For more information, call Kim at 651-460-2928 or Joan at 651-463-4163.

