The Farmington American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 will host a soup luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Farmington VFW Post 7662 in the club room, located at 421 Third St., in downtown Farmington.
Tickets are $8 and proceeds will serve veterans in the community.
For more information, call Kim at 651-460-2928 or Joan at 651-463-4163.
