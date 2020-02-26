Young girls with dreams can grow up to become women with vision.
For years, this has been the foundation and mission for the Farmington Ambassadors program.
This spring, organizers hope to grow the youth empowerment program to give more young girls or “Littles” the opportunity to have fun, as the Ambassdors are partnering with Farmington Community Education.
Holly Shearer, co-director of the Farmington Ambassadors, said this “Littles” program will be strengthened by the new partnership.
“It is good for the kids and the girls will all win, and the girls will be supported as young ambassadors in our community; it will be a good partnership,” said Kris Akin, communications specialist with Community Education.
The new Little Dew Days Ambassador program is designed for girls in kindergarten through third grade.
The first 25 girls to register can take part in an afternoon of fun activities and games 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, in the Little Theatre at Boeckman Middle School. This will be an opportunity to bond with the Junior and Miss Ambassador mentors.
This partnership was developed after organizers listened to feedback from parents in recent years.
“We have seen a reduction in the candidates and we have listened to the moms that were giving us feedback by saying it is a big time commitment and we don’t want to see our child heartbroken,” Shearer said, referring to how in the past some young candidates were chosen and some were not.
This new program will be facilitated by former ambassadors and Farmington High graduates who carry a great passion and personally understand the value of the mentorship program, Shearer said.
“We really want the young girls to get excited and passionate and want them to form a bond with the older girls and have a good time,” Shearer said.
Shearer hopes the program develops lasting relationships.
If they choose, the young girls can exercise their public speaking skills and build their confidence while serving their community and potentially becoming ambassadors.
Registration opens March 1 at www.farmingtonCE.com. The deadline will be when 25 applications are received or by the end of May.
The June 13 afternoon will conclude with a crowning event for all the Little ambassadors, Akin said.
The girls can also be a part of the formal 2020 Dew Days Ambassadors program the evening of June 13.
Shearer said the Littles will have their own float for use in the Kiddie Parade, Dew Days and Farmington High homecoming.
There will also be other optional events that align with the Ambassador program.
