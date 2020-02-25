Farmington Ambassadors seeks new candidates
Photo by Kara Hildreth

The Farmington Ambassadors program is seeking female youth candidates to represent Farmington.

The youth mentoring program is part of the city’s annual summer festival Dew Days.

This year the program increased its educational scholarship amount to $1,500 for Miss Farmington Ambassadors.

The group aims to engage more girls and young women in the mentoring program.

The organization says it envisions a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless power and feels free to boldly pursue her dreams.

The program offers girls the opportunity to be a part of mentoring, educational scholarships and a venue to have an impact on Farmington and communities across Minnesota.

Applications are due by April 5. For more information or to apply, go to www.farmingtonambassadors.com.

Connect with the Farmington Ambassadors program on Facebook and Instagram.

Tags

Load comments