Crowds gathered to check out all the entertainment and booths set up at the 2022 Farmington Community EXPO in the morning of Saturday, March 5 at Farmington High School.

Local organizations, small businesses and nonprofits offered information to residents. Many community members showed up to congregate with neighbors and friends after the popular event was paused during the pandemic.

Families showed up with children who were ready to explore and seek out adventure and fun. Local nonprofits and churches set up booths to introduce locals and welcome them into the community.

Many residents showed up to visit, reconnect and learn what is new within Farmington and what work contributes to the social fabric of the city.

