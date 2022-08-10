The Dakota County Board of Commissioners recognized Little Hill Berry Farm owners Aaron Wills and Molly McGovern Wills as the University of Minnesota Extension Services 2022 Farm Family of the Year at the Dakota County Fair Aug. 9. Pictured (from left) are: Commissioners Mike Slavik, Kathleen A. Gaylord, Mary Hamann-Roland and Joe Atkins; the Wills and their children, Ben and LuElla; and Commissioners Liz Workman, Laurie Halverson and Mary Liz Holberg.
The Dakota County Board honored four local farm families and promoted the arts on Aug. 12 during a board meeting at the Dakota County Fair.
The commissioners recognized Little Hill Berry Farm owners Aaron Wills and Molly McGovern Wills as the University of Minnesota Extension Services 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Wills, with their children Ben and LuElla, grow blueberries, strawberries and raspberries in Waterford Township. They have operated their organic fruit farm since 2011.
The University of Minnesota’s Farm Family Recognition program honors families throughout the state for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities.
Commissioners also recognized three families with more than 100 years of farming in Dakota County. The Minnesota Farm Bureau 2022 Century Farm honorees included:
• The Terry Family Farm (150 years): The 160-acre farm in Waterford Township is owned and operated by Edward and Carol Terry and David Terry.
• The Childs Family Farm (150 years): A 160-acre farm in Castle Rock is operated by the Childs Family Partnership, including Vanda Childs Pressnall, Brenda Childs Wichmann, Suzanne Childs and Bryce Pressnall.
• Rotty Farms (100 years): Owned by Robert and Kathleen Rotty, the 700-acre farm is in Nininger Township. The Rottys were also named the Extension’s Farm Family of the Year in 2021.
The board also proclaimed August as Public Art Appreciation Month in Dakota County. Robert Erickson and Cheryl O’Donnell, members of the Dakota County Public Art Citizen Advisory Committee, updated the board on art activities in the county.
“Art All Around Us” is the theme of this year’s Dakota County Government Building exhibit.
