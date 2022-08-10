2022 Dakota County Fair Farm Family of the Year

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners recognized Little Hill Berry Farm owners Aaron Wills and Molly McGovern Wills as the University of Minnesota Extension Services 2022 Farm Family of the Year at the Dakota County Fair Aug. 9. Pictured (from left) are: Commissioners Mike Slavik, Kathleen A. Gaylord, Mary Hamann-Roland and Joe Atkins; the Wills and their children, Ben and LuElla; and Commissioners Liz Workman, Laurie Halverson and Mary Liz Holberg. 

 Dakota County photo

The Dakota County Board honored four local farm families and promoted the arts on Aug. 12 during a board meeting at the Dakota County Fair.

The commissioners recognized Little Hill Berry Farm owners Aaron Wills and Molly McGovern Wills as the University of Minnesota Extension Services 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The Wills, with their children Ben and LuElla, grow blueberries, strawberries and raspberries in Waterford Township. They have operated their organic fruit farm since 2011.

