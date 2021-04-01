Farm Babies is back at the Minnesota Zoo and this year community members can experience it in two different ways.
The virtual celebration began March 25 – with online livestreams, games, and a delightful overload of photos, videos, and fun farm facts. From farmyard maternity and newborn galleries, to keeper talks and even a live goat and sheep barn webcam, frolic through the farm from anywhere via your computer or phone.
Virtual Farm Babies content can be accessed online at mnzoo.org/farmbabies-4/. Then beginning April 9, the zoo’s Wells Fargo Family Farm will publicly open for the season and welcome guests to admire the newborns, and their mothers, in person.
Families can experience little piglets, bouncy goat kids, curious chicks, a pair of mama llamas, and more. To visit the zoo in person, online reservations are needed in advance. Reservations can be made at mnzoo.org.
While exploring the cuteness, either online or in person, keep an eye out for the zoo’s “Forgotten Farm Babies.” Throughout the event, the zoo will be working to showcase the importance of pollinators – such as butterflies and bees – and their connection to healthy ecosystems and productive food systems. Farm Babies runs through Sunday, May 16.
