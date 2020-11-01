Fare For All is offering holiday food packages for $30 each from 2:30-5 p.m. Nov. 10 at Easter Lutheran, 4545 Pilot Knob Road.
No need to call or register in advance.
Fare For All holidays packs inlcudes a turkey, two chicken breasts, pork tenderloin, sage pork sausage, french cut green beans and pumpkin pie.
Fare for All is a community-based and community-supported program of The Food Group, a local nonprofit. The mission of Fare For All is to make fresh produce and frozen meats more accessible and affordable.
The program has been around for more than 30 years and is open to everyone. Debit, credit and EBT payments preferred, cash accepted.
“Each year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. This year even though the holidays will be different than any other year, we want to be sure to offer affordable options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, program coordinator. “During a year that has been so difficult for so many, we know affordable foods are needed now more than ever.”
For the safety of all during COVID-19, sales are being run as drive-throughs until further notice. For additional information or food distribution locations, please visit www.fareforall.org.
