During MNsure’s current open enrollment period, thousands of Minnesotans who haven’t been able to access premium tax credits in the past are newly eligible for these discounts and can shop for more affordable 2023 health coverage through MNsure, where Minnesotans choose medical and dental insurance, thanks to the “family glitch” fix.

MNsure said in a press release that in the past, a family’s eligibility for tax credits from MNsure depended on whether their job-based coverage was affordable for the employee, no matter how much it cost to cover the whole family. This meant some family members fell into the “family glitch.” They were ineligible for Affordable Care Act subsidies even though they need them to afford quality coverage, the press release said. Because they couldn’t access these tax credits, many families in this situation have been paying more for coverage and some have been going without health insurance entirely, MNsure said.

Load comments