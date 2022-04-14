Lakeville North student was happy, outgoing and fun
Family and friends gathered at Antlers Park in Lakeville for a balloon release Monday night as a tribute to Sydney Nicole Kohner – a Lakeville North High School sophomore who was killed in a car crash Saturday morning.
Kohner was remembered as happy, outgoing and fun by her family and friends.
“We are saddened by the tragic loss of such a bright soul,” the family said in an obituary. “A friend to all, her memory will continue to bring joy to those who had the privilege of being a part of her life.”
During Monday’s gathering at Antlers Park, dozens of people carried helium filled balloons of blue and green, which were Kohner’s favorite colors to release into the air.
“She was so full of life,” the family said in an obituary. “She made every room brighter and her spunky personality made every gathering more fun. She loved soccer, dancing, snowboarding, butterflies, her dog, Ghostly, and her cat, Mars, her big extended family and her countless number of friends.”
In addition to attending school in Lakeville, Kohner had many friends from Rosemount schools, where she attended grades 3 through 9.
Upon hearing the news from Lakeville North High School on Sunday that Kohner was the 16-year-old who died in a one-vehicle crash, students gathered at a memorial at the crash site off Grand Avenue near the U.S. Post Office in Burnsville that day.
They told WCCO-TV that Kohner was a friend to all and never judged anyone. They said she always had a smile on her face.
The students said that seeing someone taken away from them that fast is really hard.
Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde stated in email message to parents on Sunday:
“With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family. We know that this is an incredibly challenging time for our students, staff, and community. Please know we are here to support our students and encourage you to use the established grief and mental health supports … to help your child cope with this loss.”
Budde indicated grief support through school counselors, psychologists, and social workers would be available at the school for Lakeville North students.
Kohner is survived by her parents Tony and Jackie (Gaertner) Kohner, and sister of Mitchell Kohner (girlfriend, Telly Henry); grandparents Bob and Marlene Kohner of Winona, and Dr. John and Pat Gaertner of St. Paul; and many other family members.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19, 4-8 p.m. at O’Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. The funeral will be held Wednesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Private family interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery in Apple Valley.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.