Mark Elliot Pasvogel Jr. built two successful home construction companies
A Lakeville resident and CEO of a Dakota County custom-home building company died on Saturday in an early morning car crash on Interstate 35 in Lakeville.
Area residents were mourning this week the death of Mark Elliot Pasvogel Jr., who built two successful businesses – 1 Stop Construction and Mark Elliot Homes.
Pasvogel, a Lakeville North High School graduate, read “Rich Dad Poor Dad” and “Think and Grow Rich” when he was 19, his LinkedIn profile said. Not long after, he was Andrew Carnegie Certified and fell in love with the real estate business.
By age 23, he said he owned 56 Twin Cities duplexes and owned/managed 124 rental units, according to his LinkedIn profile.
“Along the way, I learned a lot – often the hard way – about what goes into a successful real estate career,” he wrote.
Pasvogel wrote his career took off when the city of St. Paul and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded his company, 1 Stop Construction, $6 million to restore 14 homes in the historic Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood in 2009.
He wrote that the work started the area’s revitalization. Two years later, the city partnered with him to design and build over 60 homes in St. Paul. He started Mark Elliot Homes in 2010.
The companies had purchased, remodeled and sold more than 156 homes in the Twin Cities, the LinkedIn profile said.
He wrote that his favorite homes have been built in Glenrose and Harmony Villas of Rosemount and Providence Villas in Farmington.
LinkedIn colleagues called him a brilliant developer and builder, a wonderful father and friend, having a strong work ethic, and a person of his word.
His obituary said that Pasvogel had an unmatchable zest for life, a contagious laugh and a tremendous amount of love for his family and friends.
“He cherished his Mexican heritage and continuously helped those around him,” it said. “Mark made an impact on many lives and will be forever missed.”
Pasvogel is survived by sons Isaac, 13; Westin 8; and Breckin, 3 (Whitney Meester), father Mark Pasvogel Sr. (Sally, Colton, Brianna, Jessi and Jordan), grandparents Clyde and Kay Pasvogel, grandfather Felipe Muniz, and many other close family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother Hilda Muniz, grandmother Manuela Muniz, and grandparents John and Linda Gomez.
A visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at White Funeral Home in Lakeville. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Hosanna Church in Lakeville, with a visitation one horr prior to service at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for Mark’s children’s education fund.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
