Jennifer Lyn Ponto Johnson, 46, of Lakeville died peacefully with her family at her side five days after she was struck by a vehicle crossing 175th Street in Lakeville.
A celebration of life will be held at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9600 163rd St. W., in Lakeville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with a reception to follow. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m.
Since 2012, Johnson was owner of Jennifer Johnson Interior Design, a successful business she built from the ground up through hard work and client referrals, the family said in an obituary.
“Jenni’s honesty, creativity and vision was a true gift, and she was loved by her many clients, contractors and vendors,” the family said. “Interior Design was not just her job, it was who she was.”
She was recognized as Sun Newspaper’s Reader’s Choice “Best Interior Design Business in Lakeville” for seven consecutive years.
Johnson began her career as a designer at Ethan Allen and then worked at Gabbert’s.
Johnson and husband Jeremy, were married on Sept. 22, 2000, and have three sons Andrew, Alex and Henry.
“Jenni was blessed and proud to be a ‘boy mom,’ ” the obituary said. “Being the mother to these three boys, whom she loved fiercely, was her greatest joy. Jenni was their ‘Mama Bear’ who was always there supporting, loving, encouraging, guiding and fulfilling their every need. The boys were deeply involved in sports and Jenni was their biggest cheerleader.”
Johnson was passionate about running, sports and staying active, the obituary said. She completed the Twin Cities Marathon in 2013, ran the Twin Cities 10-mile several times, and participated in runs all over the state.
She touched countless lives with her smile and infectious laugh, the family said.
“There was nothing she loved more than to spend time with friends and family – whether it was going out to eat, monthly Bunco, sports parents gatherings, serving up lacrosse dinners, vacations, Oktoberfest celebrations or going for walks with friends, she cherished every moment and always had a smile on her face,” the obituary said.
Jennifer Lyn Ponto was born Sept. 11, 1975, to Brian and Becky Ponto in Minneapolis.
“(Her parents) adored and loved her with all their hearts,” the obituary said. “She returned their love in every way. They are exceedingly proud to have watched her grow into the amazing woman she became.”
She grew up in Minneapolis and moved to Eagan when she was in ninth grade. She graduated from Eagan High School in 1993 and attended Mankato State University. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in interior design and graduated in 1998.
She loved the family’s cabin, and as the family grew, she inspired several additions to hold the entire group.
Johnson enjoyed swimming, boating, fishing, playing games, campfires or engaging in competitive Pontolympic challenges, the obituary said.
“Whether it was camping in a tent trailer or being at their cabin in Wisconsin, (she and her siblings) always wanted to be together,” the family said. “Auntie Jenni also held a special place in the hearts of her nephews and nieces. She had a wonderful connection with the children and they all loved her dearly.”
In a show of support for the Johnson family, area residents have been placing blue ribbons around trees and posts throughout town.
“It has been incredible to see the way the community is rallying around Jen and her family!” the Johnson family’s CaringBridge site said.
A prayer vigil was held Aug. 30 in Lakeville near the site of the crash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.