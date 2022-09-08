lv jennifer johnson

Jennifer Johnson 

Jennifer Lyn Ponto Johnson, 46, of Lakeville died peacefully with her family at her side five days after she was struck by a vehicle crossing 175th Street in Lakeville.

A celebration of life will be held at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9600 163rd St. W., in Lakeville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, with a reception to follow. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m.

Tags

Load comments