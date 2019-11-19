Bring whole family to Trains and Treats event in Farmington
Families are invited to have fun discovering trains and seeing Santa Claus at the Farmington Rambling River Center’s Trains and Treats event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center at 325 Oak St. in downtown Farmington. 

The Model Railroad Club trains will be running and the Twinkie trains cost $3, but the other treats are free.

Santa Claus will be making a stop at 10:30 a.m. 

For more information, call the Rambling River Center at (651) 280-6970.

