Families are invited to have fun discovering trains and seeing Santa Claus at the Farmington Rambling River Center’s Trains and Treats event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 30, at the center at 325 Oak St. in downtown Farmington.
The Model Railroad Club trains will be running and the Twinkie trains cost $3, but the other treats are free.
Santa Claus will be making a stop at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call the Rambling River Center at (651) 280-6970.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.