Two rooms of model trains delighted youths and families at the Trains & Treats on Saturday at Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.

Children used their creativity to decorate Twinkies with candy to resemble train cars, and Santa Claus made an appearance to talk with visitors. 

The annual event is put together by the Rambling River Center Model Railroad Club.

Club members say they love to share the history, fun and experience of model railroading as a hobby with all who are curious and young at heart.

Tags

Load comments