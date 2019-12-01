Two rooms of model trains delighted youth and families at the Trains & Treats holiday community event Saturday morning held at Rambling River Center in downtown Farmington.

Youngsters used their creativity to decorate Twinkies with candy to resemble train cars and Santa Claus made an appearance to talk with youngsters and share in the family fun. 

The annual event is put together by the Rambling River Center Model Railroad Club.

Club members love to share the history, fun and experience of model railroading as a hobby with all who are curious and young at heart.

