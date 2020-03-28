To the editor:
Various media have reported on some Minnesota counties passing “Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions,” which state that law enforcement officials won’t enforce new gun regulation laws because they consider them unconstitutional. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, a private gun-rights group, is pushing these resolutions (its website lists Dakota County on its target list) to counter legislation approved by the Minnesota House and awaiting Senate action. Those bills include background checks on all gun sales and “red flag” laws that provide due process for temporary removal of guns from someone deemed by law enforcement to be dangerous to self or others. Poll after poll shows the vast majority of Minnesotans supports these measures.
Gun rights groups, following the lead of the gun lobby, view any regulation on guns as unconstitutional. On the contrary, the most recent Second Amendment ruling by the Supreme Court states ”Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not an unlimited right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” Since its definitive ruling 12 years ago, the Supreme Court has waived hearing over 150 challenges to gun laws, leaving intact lower court rulings permitting reasonable gun regulations, such as background checks and red flag laws.
To pursue sanctuary resolutions is to invite anarchy. One abides by only the laws to one’s liking. I urge Dakota County commissioners to see such a resolution for what it is — the self-absorbed wishes of a vocal minority unconcerned about laws or the common good.
Rich Cowles
Eagan
