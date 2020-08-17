President: Committee’s decision was unanimous
The Pan-O-Prog Committee made great effort in an attempt to put on a condensed version Sept. 25-27 of the annual summer festival in Lakeville, but after much consideration, the group has decided to cancel the rescheduled fall event.
“We tried. We wanted to do something, but with the pandemic time, we are just not comfortable putting our citizens and city services and all parts of the community at risk,” said Tom Knutson, committee president, on Monday.
The committee released the news during a social media post Monday, and it planned to give more information during Monday’s Lakeville City Council meeting.
Knutson said the decision was unanimous among board members when it took a vote during their last meeting, which was held outside at the park area near McGuire Middle School.
“I just want to thank the Pan-O-Prog Committee and the organization as a whole,” Knutson said. “A lot of time was put in by the board trying to put something together for this year.”
He said the decision was difficult since the group understands the value of the festival and the importance of bringing people together for making memories and having fun.
Committee members have been keeping an eye on coronavirus case data, along with trying to make a community festival plan in response to recommendations for social distancing and keeping crowd sizes small.
Dakota County COVID-19 cases increased each day Aug. 12-17 by more than 50. Lakeville has had a total of 579 cases since the pandemic began, which placed it fourth among Dakota County cities. The city is ninth among Dakota County local cases per 10,000 population (90) – third from the bottom.
The committee has also been watching how other organizations in the community are responding to the data.
The Lakeville Area School District delayed the start of the school year to Sept. 14, and it will begin the year with a hybrid plan to reduce in-person classroom student capacity to 50 percent.
Pan-O-Prog announced in April its postponement of the summer festival, which is held annually the week after the Fourth of the July. It has included such events as a parade, carnival, live music, fireworks and more.
Knutson said the committee, which is a nonprofit organization independent of the city of Lakeville, wanted to have a condensed version of Pan-O-Prog, but it didn’t want to take any chances in spreading the virus among spectators, participants or for those working in city services who help put on the event.
The condensed event would have included a parade, family activities and a classic car run.
Among the other area community festivals that were canceled in 2020 were the Dakota County Fair, Farmington Dew Days, Rosemount Leprechaun Days, Apple Valley Freedom Days, Eagan July 4th Funfest and Burnsville Fire Muster.
The lost summer will mean that organizations are focusing on events for 2021.
They don’t know what restrictions might be in place next year, but many are operating on the assumption that COVID-19 cases will be under control or a vaccine will be available by then.
“We are looking forward to planning 2021,” Knutson said. “We are still meeting. We are planning what we can do for 2021.”
He said those who are interested in volunteering or contributing in other ways to the festival, should contact one of the board members. More information is at panoprog.org.
“We are always looking for people with new ideas to enhance the festival,” Knutson said. “We can’t put it on without the volunteers and the sponsors.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.