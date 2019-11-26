The Falcon Ridge Middle School Festival Choir sang the national anthem during a Nov. 11 event to dedicate a new bronze tablet created by the Minnesota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution to honor veterans.
The tablet is in one of three empty niches within the existing 36-foot tall octagonal granite Veterans Monument in Shadow Falls Park in St. Paul. Nearly 100 years has passed since the monument was erected, according to a news release. Falcon Ridge Assistant Principal Jennifer Parker said this is the second time the choir was asked to sing. The original marker at the same site was restored and rededicated in May 2018.
