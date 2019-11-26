Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.