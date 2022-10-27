On Friday, Oct. 14, over 150 sixth-graders at Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley braved the early season snow to learn map and compass skills, navigate and orienteering course, and learn about the Boundary Waters. They were visited by the education team from Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting northeastern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and educating students about Minnesota’s northland, according to a news release. The team led five sessions of map, compass and portaging skills for sixth-grade Minnesota studies classes. Students learned how to identify campsites and portages on a map, learned the parts of a compass, and how to use a compass to take a bearing. All of the students then went outside to try a canoe portage (carry) challenge, which all students opted-in for. “Despite the early fall snow, the Falcon Ridge 6th graders were excited to portage a canoe. All of the students opted in for the challenge as everyone else cheered them on. It was a blast seeing the support and encouragement from every class,” said Izzie Smith, Education Coordinator at Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness. The No Boundaries to the Boundary Waters program works with schools across the state to deliver a Boundary Waters curriculum to students, at no cost to schools. For more information on the program or to get your school signed up, visit www.friends-bwca.org/outdoor-education.
