Faithful Shepherd Catholic School Parent Information Night for prospective students in grades 6-8 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 23.

Faithful Shepherd Catholic School is a private, fully-accredited preK to eighth-grade school at 3355 Columbia Drive in Eagan.

For more information, call Jen Claude at 651-262-2898 or visit www.fscsmn.org.

