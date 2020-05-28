To the editor:

Recently my wife was attacked by a large doberman dog while she was on her afternoon walk. The dog attacked her from behind, knocking her her to the ground. As she protected her face with her arms, the dog repeatedly bit and pulled at her arms. The dog then circled around and attacked her on her legs, thighs, stomach and back. She was screaming for help. The dog dog bit and tore skin from my wife’s body.

Joe and Vicki were also out for their afternoon walk. They heard the screams and ran to help. They found a large stick and ran to the scene. As the dog continued the attack, Joe and Vicki faced the danger of the dog and were able to stop the attack.

We read and hear daily of the efforts of so many people who are bravely working fighting the awful virus of COVID-19. Thank God for them. But, there also so many who are willing to face danger to help their neighbors. My wife was in great danger and needed help. These two people stepped forward to help a person who they did not know. Joe and Vicki saved my wife’s life. Thank God for them.

Mike Roseen

Apple Valley

