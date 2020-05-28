To the editor:
Recently my wife was attacked by a large doberman dog while she was on her afternoon walk. The dog attacked her from behind, knocking her her to the ground. As she protected her face with her arms, the dog repeatedly bit and pulled at her arms. The dog then circled around and attacked her on her legs, thighs, stomach and back. She was screaming for help. The dog dog bit and tore skin from my wife’s body.
Joe and Vicki were also out for their afternoon walk. They heard the screams and ran to help. They found a large stick and ran to the scene. As the dog continued the attack, Joe and Vicki faced the danger of the dog and were able to stop the attack.
We read and hear daily of the efforts of so many people who are bravely working fighting the awful virus of COVID-19. Thank God for them. But, there also so many who are willing to face danger to help their neighbors. My wife was in great danger and needed help. These two people stepped forward to help a person who they did not know. Joe and Vicki saved my wife’s life. Thank God for them.
Mike Roseen
Apple Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.