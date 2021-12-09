Technical college praises students, staff after White House event
Dakota County Technical College was at the center of the political universe last Tuesday when President Joe Biden made the first visit to Rosemount by a sitting president in the city’s 100-plus year history, according to the Rosemount Area Historical Society.
It took a lot of work by DCTC staff and students, the White House, Secret Service and local law enforcement over four days to prepare for and host the visit that lasted about an hour.
“I was pleased when it was over and relieved that it went well,” DCTC President Michael Berndt said in a Dec. 3 interview. “I was proud of the employees and students who rose to the occasion.”
Berndt said he received an email from the White House’s advance team on Thanksgiving night that it wanted to meet with him the next morning to discuss the possibility of a presidential visit.
As the meeting progressed to talking about logistics and security options, Berndt said the idea that the president was coming to the college in four days became more real.
“Just the magnitude of the visit started to grow on us,” Berndt said.
Soon after the meeting and a walk-through at the college, the advance team from the White House and Secret Service set in motion their preparations. The biggest challenge was converting the heavy duty truck repair bay into venue to host the president’s speech regarding the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
“It was absolutely covered with disassembled trucks with engines and axles all over,” Berndt said. “We were working intensively Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday getting the campus ready.”
While the work was going on in that wing of the building, classes continued on mostly as scheduled in the other parts of the college. Only a small circle of DCTC staff were made aware of the president’s upcoming visit to the college. Biden’s trip to Rosemount was announced Nov. 27, as the White House told the specific venue news would have to be held from the rest of the staff and students for a couple of days.
Berndt said he was amazed at the amount of work the White House team did in a short amount of time, setting up the stage and creating a remote command center for the president and his staff.
He said he was also impressed by the college’s staff and students as they took time Saturday to reassemble the trucks and move them out of the bay.
Berndt said the thing that kept him up at night was that he didn’t want the event to disrupt student learning.
During the day of the event, all classes went to virtual formats.
Berndt said moving to virtual classes was familiar to staff and students, as the college has done this kind of pivoting over the past year and a half of the pandemic.
While some learning experiences had to be altered, Berndt said the visit was an education for the students who helped prepare for the event and those who were able to speak with the president.
“These were once-in-a-lifetime experiences to create for students,” Berndt said.
The visit also provided professional development for college staff, as they interacted with White House staff on communications, speech writing, logistics, security, and more, learning many things along the way.
Berndt said typically White House events like this are planned over seven days and this one came together in only four.
“It was an intense level of planning all around,” he said.
He said there was a lot of community interest in attending the event, but due to space constraints the invite list was limited.
Berndt said the college also received some negative phone calls about hosting the president.
He said the college has hosted and worked with Republicans and Democrats in the past to pass legislation and bonding projects to benefit the college.
DCTC has enjoyed bipartisan support from both parties in large part because technical education is viewed as delivering on its promises of training students in high-demand fields at a fraction of the cost of a four-year college.
“We live in a swing district,” Berndt said.
He said the mission of the college is to promote a vibrant economy and will work with all lawmakers to achieve that.
“That’s the space we navigate in,” Berndt said.
Despite all of the attention the college received from news media and people from across the country last Tuesday, operations and learning went back to normal by the next day.
Berndt said he went to the site of the event on Wednesday morning, and all of the heavy vehicle equipment tools and engines were arranged back in the space with classes resuming as usual.
He said that reinforced to him that the staff and students were focused on their learning and would carry their good work ethic out in the community wherever they go.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
