Landlords, farmers and agri-business professionals are invited to attend the University of Minnesota Extension’s session on Fair Farm Rental Agreements at the Dakota County Extension and Conservation Center in Farmington on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Farm land rental rates are often the largest input cost the farmer has.
Determining and negotiating a fair farm rent agreement is a challenge in today’s economy with low corn and soybeans prices in 2019.
David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Extension educators in ag business management, will provide several ways – examples, factsheets and worksheets – to determine a fair farm land rental rate for both parties.
Topics covered at the meetings will include local historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, current farm land values and sales, a worksheet that will help determine a fair rental agreement. Input costs for 2019 will be presented along with 2019 corn and soybean prices. Worksheets will examine 2020 costs and what is affordable rent that a farmer will be able to pay in 2020, the rate of return to the landlord at current market values and examine flexible rental agreements.
