To the editor:
It seems everything has changed in American life due to the pandemic, and yet one staple has staying power: gun violence. In fact, gun violence has gotten worse, with more guns available and people stuck at home, financially threatened and restless, as shown by U.S. data through May from EverytownResearch.org:
- 5.9 million guns were purchased from March to May 2020, an 80 percent increase over the same time last year.
- Coupled with millions of children atypically home from school, unintentional shooting deaths by children increased by 30 percent in March through May 2020, compared to the March-May average of the past three years.
- Unemployment is a risk factor for suicide. Based on historical precedent, without swift and concerted intervention, our economic crisis points to a 20 to 30 percent increase in firearm suicides in 2020.
- Domestic violence spikes during prolonged financial stress. The combination of surging gun sales and shelter-in-place orders has left domestic violence victims trapped with armed abusive partners. Access to a gun makes an abuser five times more likely to kill his female victim.
Polls consistently show that the huge majority of us want our elected officials to address this public health crisis, and that most of us agree that criminal background checks on gun sales and extreme risk (“red flag”) laws are the most effective way to make it more difficult for dangerous and ineligible people to have guns.
This election is our opportunity to elect people who represent our values. Nothing is more important. I urge you to consider candidates’ positions on gun violence, and to express your beliefs through the ballot.
Rich Cowles
Eagan
