The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Landscape & Home Show and Consumer Showcase on Saturday at Steve Michaud Park. The home and business expo was postponed in March just as the COVID-19 pandemic spread into the U.S. and shut down public events. The expo was moved outdoors to the park, booths were spaced out to encourage social distance and many folks wore masks in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the business and nonprofit booths, the event included food trucks, music from the Chmielewski Funtime Polka Party band anchored by the Chimelewskis of Apple Valley, and a K-9 demonstration by the Lakeville Police Department. The event was widely praised by participants and attendees, who came to the park to check out what many of the local businesses had to offer. The weather cooperated, too, as it was cloudy with peeks of sun during the day.  

