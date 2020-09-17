The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Landscape & Home Show and Consumer Showcase on Saturday at Steve Michaud Park. The home and business expo was postponed in March just as the COVID-19 pandemic spread into the U.S. and shut down public events. The expo was moved outdoors to the park, booths were spaced out to encourage social distance and many folks wore masks in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. In addition to the business and nonprofit booths, the event included food trucks, music from the Chmielewski Funtime Polka Party band anchored by the Chimelewskis of Apple Valley, and a K-9 demonstration by the Lakeville Police Department. The event was widely praised by participants and attendees, who came to the park to check out what many of the local businesses had to offer. The weather cooperated, too, as it was cloudy with peeks of sun during the day.
featured
Expo anytime in Lakeville
Tags
Tad Johnson
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
E-editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Dogs attack horses on trail ride
- Influx of homeless residents raise questions in Bloomington
- Zimmerman veteran returns home with unforgettable hero's parade
- Lakeville resident accepted to medical school
- Anoka County History: A history of retail in Blaine
- Attack target turned out to be off-duty police officer
- Semi full of ice cream coming to Rosemount
- Wayzata girls cross country team ranked sixth in the nation
- Bloomington man charged with murdering wife, injuring neighbors
- Debra Ann Davis
Images
Videos
Commented
- National pastime, national disgrace (3)
- Letter: Sheriff shares concerns with president (2)
- Tracy S. Ellefson (2)
- COVID threat is being overstated (2)
- Letter: Eloquent but flawed defense of Skogquist (1)
- Rose "Rosie" Ann Williams (1)
- Letter: Time to promote antiracism (1)
- Why he won’t be voting for Trump – or Biden (1)
- Letter: Like a good neighbor (1)
- Optics are terrible for faith in elections (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.