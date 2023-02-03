w oboe bass.jpg

Oboist Carrie Vecchione and bassist Rolf Erdahl of “OboeBass!”

 Photo submitted

Following are events planned at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. More information can be found and tickets can be purchased online at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640. 

“Ten November” - Expressions Community Theater: On Nov. 10, 1975, the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm in Lake Superior, taking with it 29 men. Inspired by the Gordon Lightfoot song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” the tragedy is told in story and song through the characters involved – the captain, the crew, the widows, the owners. Showtimes are Feb. 10 and 11, 16-18 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $15. 

