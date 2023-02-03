Following are events planned at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. More information can be found and tickets can be purchased online at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or by calling 952-985-4640.
“Ten November” - Expressions Community Theater: On Nov. 10, 1975, the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank during a storm in Lake Superior, taking with it 29 men. Inspired by the Gordon Lightfoot song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” the tragedy is told in story and song through the characters involved – the captain, the crew, the widows, the owners. Showtimes are Feb. 10 and 11, 16-18 at 7 p.m.; Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $15.
Mick Sterling Presents: A Billy Joel State of Mind: Billy Joel is one of America’s great singer-songwriters and his catalog is filled with decades of hits. Led by Mick Sterling, a four-piece horn section, full percussion, the double piano combination of Peter Guertin and Charlie Peterson, two violins and an band of 14 members, “A Billy Joel State of Mind” features hits such as “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl,” “New York State Of Mind,” “Big Shot” and many more. Showtime is Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $34 and $38.
“Dance With Me” - Twin Cities Ballet: Join TCB’s professional ballet dancers at the Lakeville Area Arts Center for an interactive performance designed for families and children preschool through age 8. The programs are less than an hour long. ”Dance With Me” highlights age- and ability-appropriate body movement using different forms of dance, and features unique monthly themes, short dance classes, optional audience participation and short performance demonstrations in costume by TCB’s professional company dancers. Showtime is Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:30 a.m. Tickets: $6.
Coffee Concert No. 2: “OboeBass!” premieres Mary Ellen Childs’ “There Is a Humming”: “OboeBass!” plays Mary Ellen Childs’ Harvard Fromm Foundation Commission, a climate piece informed by sights, sounds and scents from her sailing expedition to Svalbard. “OboeBass!” is Carrie Vecchione, oboe, and Rolf Erdahl, double bass, which is billed as “the world’s only professional oboe/bass duo.” The concert presents reflections on the changing world and varied individual and collective responses from composers and performers. The Coffee Concert series features a wide array of chamber music, general admission seating, and complimentary coffee and treats. Showtime is Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets: $18 and $15 (ages 60-plus and 18 and under).
