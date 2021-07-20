The cities of Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount have events that are held throughout the year offering fun for young and old alike. Check with all event organizers to determine if there are any COVID-19 restrictions or cancellations. For event updates, they may also be online at SunThisweek.com.
Music in Kelley Park – Apple Valley Arts Foundation plans to host a series of free outdoor music concerts June 18 to Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Fridays in Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St. This year’s line up includes Salsa del Sol, The Dweebs and the Dakota Valley Symphony. Parking for these concerts is available on nearby streets, and there is an adjacent playground near the outside stage. More is at applevalleyarts.org and www.facebook.com/MusicInKelleyPark.
Rosemount Leprechaun Days – July 16-25, 2021. The city’s largest annual festival is expected to include a parade, live music, fireworks, and food at Central Park. To volunteer, donate or plan an event, email LeprechaunDays@gmail.com. More information is at www.RosemountEvents.com and will be posted on SunThisweek.com.
“Murder on the Nile” by Agatha Christie, Expressions Community Theater, July 30 and 31, Aug. 5 - 7, at 7 p.m.; Aug. 1 and 8, 2 p.m., Lakeville Area Arts Center. Tickets: $13. Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare. Ticket information at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com.
Dakota County Fair – Aug. 9-15, 2021, Dakota County Fairgrounds, 4008 220th St. W., Farmington. Tickets will be available starting in July at the Dakota County Fair box office in Ahlberg Hall. The fair includes a midway with carnival rides, food, exhibits, music, grandstand events, and more. More information is at 651-463-8818, dakotacountyfair.org.
ArtBlast – Aug. 19-29 at various locations throughout Rosemount. Variety of music, performance and visual arts events along with classes organized by the Rosemount Area Arts Council. Event also includes art exhibits, photo contests, a melodrama in the park by the Front Porch Players and a play at the Steeple Center by the Second Act Players. Some classes require pre-registration. More information is at www.RosemountArts.com.
Art and All That Jazz Festival — Saturday, Aug. 21, Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave S. Noon -1:30 p.m. Lakeville Youth Ensemble; 2-3:30 p.m. Steve Clarke’s Other Country Ensemble; 4-5:30 p.m. Ginger Commadore’s Hot Buttered Soul; 6- 7:30 Bossa Soul; 8-10 p.m. Patty Peterson Presents The Jazz Women All-Stars. More is at facebook.com/Art-and-All-That-Jazz-353364618248.
Southern Cruzers Summer Spectacular Car and Craft Show – Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dakota County Fairgrounds, Farmington. Includes swap meet, car corral. Portion of proceeds donated to charity. More information is at www.thesummerspectacular.com.
Burnsville Fire Muster – Sept. 7-11, 2021. Features city block party, live music, classic car show, craft beer tasting, entertainment, fireworks, carnival rides, children’s activities, emergency personnel demonstrations, food and beverages from local restaurants, and parades. More is at burnsvillefiremuster.org.
Heart of the City Race, 7 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, Civic Center Parkway near Burnsville Municipal campus. Annual event began in 2012 and participants are invited to celebrate and honor lost friends and family, with all net proceeds benefiting the Kids Feeding Kids program. More is at hotcrace.org.
Eagan Art Block – Sept. 11-25, 2021. Creative placemaking event around the ‘super block’ of Wescott Road to the north, Lexington Avenue to the east, Diffley Road to the south and Pilot Knob Road to the west. Over 40 events at different locations. Activities range from open houses, music, art sales and more. More is at cityofeagan.com/artblock.
Buck Hill Concert Series – Slated for Sept. 17-18, 2021. Friday bands 6:30 - 8 p.m. Arch Allies and 8:30 - 10 p.m. Rick Springfield. Saturday bands 5-6 p.m. A Rising Force, 6:30-8 p.m. Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute), 8:30-10 p.m. Vince Neil. More is at www.buckhill.com/buckconcertseries.
Lakeville Art Festival – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, on the Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds. Juried art show, community art project, food, music, activities, adult beverages and more. More is at http://www.lakevilleartfestival.org.
Farmington Dew Days – Typically held in mid-June but on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, downtown Farmington with food, music, kids games and many other events. More is at facebook.com/FarmingtonDewDays.
Winter Lighting Ceremony – Typically held on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving in Burnsville’s Heart of the City at Nicollet Commons Park. Organized in conjunction with Burnsville Community Foundation. More information is at burnsvillemn.gov/819/Winter-Lighting-Ceremony.
COVID-19 updates
As of the printing of this, some 2021 events have been cancelled and others were still in the planning stages. The Dakota County Tribune wants to provide readers with as many resources as possible.
Check the various event organizers’ websites for details. The events are not only a time to build community, but also a way to support local business. It is more important than ever to support local merchants, and the newspaper encourages people to shop local.
