Right now, there are thousands of Ukrainian families seeking a pathway to the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine Program.
A Night with Alight event will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at St. Thomas Becket Church, 4455 S. Robert Trail, Eagan, starting at 6 p.m. to provide information on sponsoring Ukrainian families relocating to the U.S.
The night will start with gathering and refreshments from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by a presentation on sponsorship and Q&A until 8:30 p.m.
By joining a sponsorship team, people can be part of a life-changing moment for a Ukrainian family, standing alongside them as they bravely move beyond the terror of war and begin building lives in the U.S.
Each sponsor team will be made up of several “welcomers” – groups of neighbors, friends, or family members – who will ensure these newest Minnesotans have a soft, safe, successful place to land.
Minnesotans have a history of welcoming new neighbors with warmth.
With Alight’s help, sponsor teams will guide a family through a maze of new experiences, while offering them hope.
In partnership with “Welcome.US” and Community Sponsorship Hub, Alight (formerly American Refugee Committee) is looking for Minnesotans who are ready to help Ukrainian families create homes in the community.
