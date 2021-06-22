Vox Medusa with Infiammati FireCircus is breathing new life into the time honored dilemma, “Eurydice.”
“Eurydice” is an in-person outdoor production forged in music, dance, film and fire set at the Target Stage on Harriet Island on the banks of the Mississippi in St. Paul.
Kristin Freya, the artistic director for Heartbeat Performing Arts Center in Apple Valley, is the artistic director and choreographer for Vox Medusa.
“Eurydice – a reimagining of the Orpheus myth from his mysterious wife’s viewpoint of her harrowing journey. Follow Eurydice’s epic odyssey over land and sea, through true love, death and a fiery underworld in order to discover herself not just as a muse of Orpheus, but as her own inspiration for rebirth,” according to a news release.
“Eurydice is a collaborative creation born of provocative contemporary dance by Vox Medusa, powerful original electronic music by Jeremy Christensen and moving vocal score by Emily Colay, potent spoken word by Desdamona Ross, breathtaking fire performance by Infiammati FireCircus, stunning video environments and dynamic light design by Tony Biele and cinematic film debut by Jeremy Christensen and Vox Medusa.”
Shows are scheduled for 9 p.m. July 16, 17 and 18 at Target Stage on Harriet Island, 110 Harriet Island Road, St. Paul. Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/4343c2pk.
An audience area for socially distanced seating is available on both flat ground for chairs and raked hillside for blanket seating. All audiences should bring their own blankets or camp chairs for personal seating.
Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Each night attendees should check-in at the ticket table to find their seating area.
For more information, visit https://fb.me/e/JrFCDKdW.
