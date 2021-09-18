Eagan Television has won eight awards, including several top honors, for video production this year from four separate groups.
A profile of Eagan’s firefighters won a Northern Light Award from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators for best promotional video. The same video also won an Award of Excellence from the Best of the Midwest Media Fest and an Award of Honor from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors.
A video about the history of Eagan’s Fourth of July parade won top national honors from the Alliance for Community Media.
ETV also won Midwest Media Fest awards for its pandemic coverage of the Eagan Holiday Tree Lighting (Award of Excellence), improvements at City Hall (Award of Achievement), a MAGC Silver Award for its Public Works Week promotional video and a NATOA Award of Honor for the social media video Shine On #BeTheLightMN – a production about turning on the stadium lights to honor 2020 high school seniors during the beginning of the pandemic.
Hailee Boston, Dan Callahan and Josh Sibley of ETV produced the winning videos.
“ETV continues to share our community’s stories through high quality video productions even with the added constraints of the pandemic,” said ETV Executive Director Mike McIntee. “Our team loves partnering with our community to tell Eagan’s story, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish while doing that.”
ETV is always looking for #PositivelyEagan story ideas. Those who have an uplifting story idea from Eagan to share can submit it to www.cityofeagan.com/positively-eagan.
ETV is Eagan’s community TV station airing and sharing local programming produced by residents, for residents. Headquartered in Thomson Reuters, ETV provides award-winning live coverage of sports and community events and local government meetings. Watch on Comcast Channel 859 (HD), 15 (Public Access), 16 (Government) and 20 (Community). Also, at eagan-tv.com/watch and on the ETV Roku app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.