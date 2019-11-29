Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – one of the most popular quartets in Southern Gospel music – are coming to Lakeville to share a special Christmas show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Celebration Church.

Ernie Haase, Devin McGlamery, Dustin Doyle and Paul Harkey make up the group known for its unique performances and four-part harmonies.

The group is both Grammy-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, and has earned radio airplay in the United States and internationally.

From concerts in Latvia, India, South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing our National Anthem, and a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project featuring “Les Misérables” star J. Mark McVey, Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures.

More information about the group is at www.erniehaase.com.

For additional information, call 651-638-6333.

