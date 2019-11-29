Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – one of the most popular quartets in Southern Gospel music – are coming to Lakeville to share a special Christmas show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Celebration Church.
Ernie Haase, Devin McGlamery, Dustin Doyle and Paul Harkey make up the group known for its unique performances and four-part harmonies.
The group is both Grammy-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning, and has earned radio airplay in the United States and internationally.
From concerts in Latvia, India, South Africa and New Zealand, events all around North America, TV appearances on ESPN with NASCAR, multiple NBA appearances singing our National Anthem, and a specialty tour of historic American theaters in support of the EHSS Broadway project featuring “Les Misérables” star J. Mark McVey, Signature Sound is a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures.
More information about the group is at www.erniehaase.com.
For additional information, call 651-638-6333.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.