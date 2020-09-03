To the editor:
As a mom of two, I have thought long and hard recently about what is most important for my children and family. These things include safety, health, security, quality schools and a welcoming community where each unique person has a voice. And it is more important than ever to feel and trust that our government officials are truly listening and will represent the values we hold so dear. With all of this in mind, I am incredibly excited to cast my vote in November for Erin Preese for Minnesota House District 58A! I have had the honor of getting to know Erin in recent years (with our first meeting leaving me walking away saying, “Wow!”), and I have directly witnessed her tireless advocacy for Lakeville families of all generations and backgrounds. Erin is a person who truly listens, and one who chooses to use her strong voice and her strength as a servant leader to follow through. She has become a staple in our community — literally on the streets supporting those most in need and championing small businesses. And, as an educator and parent herself, I know Erin has my children’s best interests at heart. Simply put, Erin’s primary aim is to put people first. Please join me in supporting Erin Preese at the polls Nov. 3.
Christine J. Thompson
Lakeville
