Erin Preese

Erin Preese, a Lakeville Area School District teacher and gun violence prevention advocate, won the endorsement of the DFL Party for state representative on Thursday in House District 58A, which includes a majority of Lakeville.

As a mother, teacher and a gun violence prevention advocate, Preese said in a press release that she has the passion, energy and experience to work across the aisle for common sense solutions.

She said the state needs leaders like her who will work to end partisan gridlock and to create solutions that address the real issues Minnesota’s working families face.

She said she believes Minnesota residents deserve access to affordable health care and prescription drugs, high quality public schools, and common sense gun safety laws to protect children and communities, and sensible and fair tax policies that reflect constraints that many middle-class families in Lakeville have.

“All children should have access to high quality public schools and should be able to grow up in a safe and healthy community,” said Preese. “As a state leader for a non-partisan gun violence prevention organization, I understand how to build relationships across party lines and how to navigate complicated issues to find common sense solutions.”

Preese has also been endorsed by Women Winning, the DFL Environmental Caucus and has earned the Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Candidate award.

The seat is currently held by state Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville.

The general election will be held Nov. 3.

