The Environmental Assessment Worksheet for the proposed Ryan Property Warehouse and Light Industrial Development is available for public comment.
The proposed project is a new warehousing/light industrial project on a 79.1-acre site within the city of Lakeville.
The project site is located along County State Aid Highway 70.
The development would include up to six new buildings totaling up to 894,000 square feet of office space, warehouse, and light industrial space.
The EAW assesses potential environmental impacts for the proposed project.
The comment period is from April 20 to May 20. The EAW is available to view during business hours at the following locations:
• City of Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville, MN 55044
• City of Lakeville Webpage: LakevilleMN.gov
To provide comments on the EAW, or for questions about the project, contact: David Olson, Community & Economic Development Director, 20195 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN 55044 or dolson@lakevillemn.gov.
