Farmington Elementary School Principal Kim Bollesen said she loved all the excitement during recess at the school on Feb. 25 with snow still on the ground. Warmer temperatures this week meant that most of that snow will be gone by the weekend.
Enjoying the snow while it lasts in Farmington
- Photo from Kim Bollesen Twitter
