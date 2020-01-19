People can experience Dakota County parks by flickering light at the upcoming Trails by Candlelight series.
Cross country ski, snowshoe, hiking and walking trails will be illuminated by hundreds of lit candles at Thompson County Park, Spring Lake Park Reserve and Lebanon Hills Regional Park. Visitors can warm up with bonfires and free hot cocoa. Hot food will be available for purchase from food trucks. Dogs are not permitted.
Trails by Candlelight events will be at:
• Thompson County Park, 360 Butler Ave. E., West St. Paul, Friday, Jan. 24, 6-9 p.m. There will be candlelit hiking and snowshoe trails and plowed walking trails. Food trucks: Brick Oven Bus Pizza, KCM Egg Rolls and Kabomelette.
• Spring Lake Park Reserve, 8395 127th St. East, Hastings, Friday, Feb. 7, 6-9 p.m. There will be candlelit cross country ski trails and plowed walking trails. Dakota County Parks ski pass required for skiers. Food trucks: Brick Oven Bus Pizza and K-Town Street Foods.
• Lebanon Hills Regional Park, 860 Cliff Road, Eagan, Friday, Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m. The award-winning cross-country ski trails, hiking and snowshoe trails and plowed walking trails will all be lit by candlelight. Ski and snowshoe rental available. Dakota County Parks ski pass required for skiers. Food trucks: Brick Oven Bus Pizza, KCM Egg Rolls and Kabomelette.
Tickets are $8 per person (free for ages 3 and younger). Pre-purchasing tickets is strongly recommended. Once each event sells out, no additional tickets will be made available. Only those who have pre-purchased tickets and present them at the door will be admitted.
Volunteers are needed to help with luminary lighting, bonfire tending and more.
Visit www.dakotacounty.com/parks and search Trails by Candlelight to purchase tickets or to learn how to volunteer for Trails by Candlelight.
